The Cleanest Line

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U.S. & CANADA

If you live in the United States or Canada and need to contact us immediately, please call 1.800.638.6464 or email customer_service@patagonia.com.

EUROPE

European customers can email directsales.europe@patagonia.com or reach us by phone.

Austria : (+43) 512 219 532

Denmark : 804 04 938

France : (+33) 450 88 44 92

Germany : (+49) 89 2620 79666

Ireland : (+353) 766 705 887

Italy : (+39) 047 48 61 000

Switzerland : (+41) 215 60 61 10

Netherlands : (+31) 202 990 787

United Kingdom : (+44) 203 636 9222

Spain : (+34) 518 89 92 53

JAPAN

ご迷惑をお掛けしておりますが、現在ウェブサイトがご利用いただけません。

恐れ入りますがしばらくのあいだご静観願います。準備でき次第、ページが自動的に更新されてサイトが表示されます。

お急ぎの場合は、電話またはメールにてお問い合わせください。

電話 ： 受付時間 9：00-17：00（日・祝日も営業）

0800-8887-447（フリーコール・通話料無料）

045-435-6100（IP電話/携帯電話専用・通話料有料）

メール： customerservice.japan@patagonia.com

PHOTO: Sonnie Trotter