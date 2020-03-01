The Cleanest Line

  • Stories
Exactly Where You Are Supposed To Be
Tommy Caldwell's first trip to Patagonia
Tommy Caldwell
3 min Read
What a Road Trip Breakdown Has to Do with Mars
Rule #1 of a road trip: Vehicle may break down. Rule #2 of a road trip: You may break down along with it. Near the Ruby Mountains in Nevada, Gordon and Meredith Wiltsie were struggling with wrenches and wire after the muffler came loose on their old International Travelall. As their 4-year-old son, Nick, whacked at…
Bonnie Tsui
2 min Read
Trees Do Better Standing Up
Southeast Alaskans are on the front line of the fight to protect the Tongass National Forest from logging.
Brendan Jones
11 min Read
Nose to the Wind
Steve House joins forces with coach Scott Johnston and athlete Kílian Jornet to develop a comprehensive approach to finding the joy and the payoff of intense training. Even lunges.
Steve House
6 min Read
Right Where I Belong
“That comfort, the ability to feel like you’re not stepping outside of some boundary; It’s not like, ‘Do I belong here?’ No, this is where I’m supposed to be.”
Eric Arce
9 min Read

What Do the Winds Bring?
After surviving calamity in British Columbia’s Coast Mountains, a few skiers return to COVID-19.
Kieran Brownie
10 min Read
What Comes Next
Rolando Garibotti looks back at a lifetime spent in Patagonia and forward to the generation following in his footsteps.
Rolando Garibotti
4 min Read
Exactly Where You Are Supposed To Be
Tommy Caldwell's first trip to Patagonia
Tommy Caldwell
3 min Read
SOLO
Colin Haley on the experience of soloing the Supercanaleta
Colin Haley
4 min Read
Six Years Seven Summits
Kate Rutherford Remembers the North Pillar of Fitz Roy
Kate Rutherford
2 min Read
Steelhead Green
Waiting for the Wild on Oregon’s North Coast
Steve Duda
2 min Read
Not Your Average Surf Comp
Welcome to Ian Walsh’s Menehune Mayhem.
Gabriela Aoun
3 min Read
The Process and the Reward
Greg Long, Al Mackinnon and Pete Geall’s dusty search for uncrowded perfection at Location Redacted.
Pete Geall
6 min Read
On The Brink
Best job in the world?
6:35
Watch
Voices for the Ocean
We protect what we love.
5:31
Watch
District 15
Justice for the most polluted neighborhood in Los Angeles.
23:05
Watch
What I Fought For
Former Navy SEAL Josh Jespersen battles the destruction of wild places he served to protect.
4:46
Watch
Rotpunkt
Through failure and success, Alex Megos strives to be the best climber in the world.
50:27
Watch
Artifishal
The road to extinction is paved with good intentions
79:59
Watch
Estado Salmonero
In a nation known for its massive resource extraction, salmon farming is now bigger than all of Chile’s industries except copper mining.
23:16
Watch
Life of Pie
Uniting a community through advocacy, inclusivity and damn good pizza.
11:47
Watch
Gardening Corals before They Are Gone
With oceans getting warmer and more acidic, a group of divers are planting baby corals to restore the dying coral reefs.
Morgan Sjogren
6 min Read
Trees Do Better Standing Up
Southeast Alaskans are on the front line of the fight to protect the Tongass National Forest from logging.
Brendan Jones
11 min Read
How to Protect 1 Million Acres of Public Lands
Jocelyn Torres of Conservation Lands Foundation on the power of grassroots lobbying and voting for public lands.
Jocelyn Torres
6 min Read
District 15
Justice for the most polluted neighborhood in Los Angeles.
23:05
Watch
I Found My Calling through Patagonia Action Works
 She was searching for a role with a nonprofit that takes a nontraditional approach to nature conservation. She found it in her inbox.
Katarina Mulec
6 min Read
On Injustice
Mustafa Santiago Ali talks with Naomi Hollard of Sunrise Movement about the power of cross-class and multiracial movements and the mandate for environmental justice.
Naomi Hollard
8 min Read
Ryland Bell’s Chilkat Hideaway
Predawn on April 4, 2019. There’s hardly any snow in the mountains. Worst year in recent history, the locals are saying. We’re loading boxes of food onto the ferry, preparing to board the Alaska Marine Highway from Juneau to Haines. “It’s southeast Alaska, you never know,” Ryland Bell says. “It might rain for 90 days…
Colin Wiseman
10 min Read
Why the Clean Water Act Means So Much
My family arrived in Ohio from Jamaica in the mid-1970s, during a time of environmental turmoil. The previous decade had brought to light significant issues around the treatment of land and water in the United States. The Cuyahoga River, which flows into Lake Erie, caught fire in 1969 due to excessive oil coating its surface.…
Prince Shakur
7 min Read
