The Cleanest Line

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U.S. & CANADA
If you live in the United States or Canada and need to contact us immediately, please call 1.800.638.6464 or email customer_service@patagonia.com.
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EUROPE
European customers can email directsales.europe@patagonia.com or reach us by phone.
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JAPAN
ご迷惑をお掛けしておりますが、現在ウェブサイトがご利用いただけません。
恐れ入りますがしばらくのあいだご静観願います。準備でき次第、ページが自動的に更新されてサイトが表示されます。
お急ぎの場合は、電話またはメールにてお問い合わせください。
電話 ： 受付時間 9：00-17：00（日・祝日も営業）
0800-8887-447（フリーコール・通話料無料）
045-435-6100（IP電話/携帯電話専用・通話料有料）
メール： customerservice.japan@patagonia.com