The Cleanest Line

Dear Patagonia community,

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking over communities around the world at an astounding rate. While testing availability in the United States is still limited, and so the extent of the virus’s spread is largely unknown, we want to do our part to protect everyone. The safety of our employees and our communities is our top priority, and we are taking responsible precautions to help stop the spread of this scary virus where we can.

We have temporarily closed our stores, offices and other operations in the United States. We have also closed stores and offices in Argentina, Chile, Japan and across Europe. Our Australia and South Korea operations will continue on a modified work schedule in stores and offices, with some stores closed depending on location. Employees who can work from home will do so. All Patagonia employees will continue to receive their regular pay during these closures.

We are working to find solutions to protect the safety of our warehouse team, and we hope to have an update about online orders in the coming weeks. We apologize that over the next two weeks there will be delays on orders and customer-service requests. We ask for your understanding and patience. We will continue to keep you updated with new developments.

We encourage our friends everywhere to take the extra precautions necessary to safeguard their health and that of others. It’s everyone’s responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and your local health authorities are the best resources for updates and answers to questions.

Over the years, as our Patagonia community has been faced with challenges,I have always been inspired by how we emerge stronger and with an even deeper sense of purpose. We will persevere through this challenge, too.

Thank you for your business, loyalty and patience.

Rose Marcario

CEO and President